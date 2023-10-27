Former MLB Star Pitcher Dead At 78

Rob Gardner, a former Major League Baseball pitcher that played with six teams in eight years, including the New York Mets and New York Yankees, has reportedly died at the age of 78. Gardner reportedly passed away on October 21st, 2023.

In his rookie season with the New York Mets, Gardner pitched an immaculate 15 scoreless innings. In his best season, Gardner pitched 97 innings and held a 3.06 ERA. He did throw a complete game in his career, once, against the Angels.

After being a Major League baseball pitcher, Gardner joined the Binghamton Fire Department, and worked as a firefighter and a paramedic. He had two children, and three grandchildren.

Whether it was on the baseball diamond, or in his selfless career after baseball, Rob Gardner was a great man. He lived a life that most people would envy. Being survived by a large family, Gardner accomplished more than most people will ever dream of.

Former Mets and Yankees pitcher Rob Gardner died on Saturday, according to an obituary in the Press & Sun-Bulletin. He was 78. Gardner played parts of five seasons of his major league career in Queens and The Bronx, making his first MLB start with the Mets on Sept. 1, 1965, against the Astros. Over 46 appearances for the Mets — 21 of which were starts — Gardner posted a 4.79 ERA and struck out 93 batters. The most memorable game of his career may have come with the Mets on Oct. 2, 1965, during the final game of the season against the Phillies, when Gardner threw 15 shutout innings. https://nypost.com/2023/10/26/sports/rob-gardner-former-yankees-and-mets-pitcher-dead-at-78/