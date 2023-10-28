Maine Gunman Found Dead after 2 Days on the Run

Robert Card, the shooter responsible for killing 18 people in Maine this week, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as confirmed by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The suspect’s body was discovered by law enforcement near a recycling plant in the Lisbon area at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Earlier, the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned near a boat launch on the Androscoggin River in Lisbon.

Authorities say they have recovered a firearm from Card’s abandoned vehicle, but said it “wasn’t clear” whether it was used in the shooting.

Card was found deceased in the overflow parking lot of the Maine Recycling Corporation. Despite previous searches of the business, where Card had previously worked, they had failed to search the overflow lot.

LISBON, MAINE – OCTOBER 28: In an aerial view, law enforcement officials are seen investigating the area where Robert Card, the suspect in two mass killings, was found dead on October 28, 2023 in Lisbon, Maine. Mr. Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston was found dead in nearby Lisbon. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the 18 lives that were taken.