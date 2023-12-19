Former NFL Star Arrested in California Robbery Spree

Former Super Bowl champion running back Derrick Ward was arrested in connection with the robberies of five businesses, including a gas station, in Southern California, authorities said.

Ward, 43, was a member of the New York Giants team that won the championship in 2007. He was arrested by police officers in North Hollywood, according to department officials.

Interestingly, Ward reportedly did not use a firearm during the alleged robberies, “but officers said the 6-foot, 230-pound Ward used force and fear to take money from businesses,” the New York Post reported.

Derrick Ward spent eight seasons as a running back in the NFL, and spent the 2007 season as a standout running back with the Super Bowl champion Giants.

According to KTLA:

“Ward, who was born in Los Angeles and attended Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, played eight seasons in the NFL with the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texas. “He enjoyed his best season in the league one year after winning the Super Bowl when he rushed for 1,025 yards with the Giants.”

“He was a part of the Giants’ powerful backfield, which included Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw, which garnered the nickname, “Earth, Wind and Fire,'” the Post added.

“Ward missed the Super Bowl when the Giants faced the 18-0 Patriots in February 2008 after he suffered a fractured left fibula, which ended his season in Week 13.

“… Ward bounced back the next year and posted a career-high 1,023 rushing yards with an NFL-best 5.6 yards per attempt — and later signed a four-year, $17 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2009.”