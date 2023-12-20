Boston Mayor’s Party Invite To ‘Electeds Of Color Only’ Incidentally Leaked

It turns out that Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston, was dreaming of a “non-White Christmas” after all.

As reported by the New York Post, an email was sent out to all of the individuals on the Boston city council. The email was sent by Mayor Wu’s aide. The email contained an invite to a holiday party to be held at the mayor’s home. This would seem normal enough, every one is on the same team, trying to build moral, and hang out during the holidays.

Sadly there is more to the story. The email read: “On behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, I cordially invite you and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 13th…” It seems like all Mayor Wu wanted for Christmas this year was a racially segregated party.

The email was sent to all 13 city council members, 7 of whom are white and 6 who are minorities or would fall under Wu’s ‘Electeds of Color’ category. Within 15 minutes of the mistake, the aide retracted the invite and apologized saying: “I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so,” ending the sentiment, the aide said: “Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

Thankfully not too many of the uninvited council members were too upset, not being invited to a party is not the end of the world. When pressed by many social media users Mayor Wu declared once again that the email was an honest mistake. She then added: “I’ve been a part of a group that gathers, representing elected officials of color across all different levels of government in Massachusetts. A group that has been in place for more than a decade, and the opportunity to create a space for people to celebrate and rotate who hosts,” as reported by WCVB.

Finishing off her dismissal of the email mistake she said: “I think we’ve all been in a position at one point where an email went out, and there was a mistake in the recipient.” So much for Diversity, Equity, and Exclusio… Inclusion.