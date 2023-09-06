Former NFL Star Dead At 36

Mike Williams, former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has reportedly died at the age of 36. Williams reportedly died after a construction site accident.

TMZ is reporting that a massive steal beam on a construction site fell and smashed Williams in the head, causing complete paralysis. Williams was the runner-up Rookie of the Year in 2010.

TMZ reports on his death…

Former NFL receiver Mike Williams — the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2010 — has died following a recent accident at a construction site. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Williams’ family, the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout suffered a “massive head injury” a few days ago when a steel beam fell on him … causing “complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down.” Sadly, Williams’ family says his condition worsened in the ensuing days … and Spectrum News 1’s Jon Scott reported Monday he passed away. He was just 36 years old. ews of his death Monday evening rocked the football world … with his former teammate, Gerald McCoy, tweeting he was devastated to learn of the passing. “Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams,” McCoy said. “Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!! 🙏🏾😔” https://www.tmz.com/2023/09/06/ex-nfl-receiver-mike-williams-dead-at-36-after-accident-at-construction-site/

To lose Williams in such a tragic way at just 36 years old is appalling. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family.