Greg Abbott Assembles 13 Governors in Joint Press Conference Slamming Biden’s Border Policy (Video)

While many Americans have become increasingly concerned about the state of the U.S. southern border under the Biden Administration, it seems to have reached an all-time high.

The American people’s calls for a secure border have escalated to the point where a battle has erupted between the state of Texas and the federal government. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has clearly communicated to the Biden Administration that if the Federal Government is unwilling to assist the Americans affected by the crisis at the southern border, then he will.

The conflict between the Biden Administration and Greg Abbott escalated when an order came to governor Abbott to remove the razor wire that had been installed by the state of Texas to deter illegal border crossings, a decision that went all the way to the Supreme Court and was ruled in Biden’s favor.

The Biden Administration claims that the razor wire could injure border security members trying to stop illegal crossings, yet we continue to see record-setting numbers of crossings every month.

More recently, Joe Biden announced that he is willing to shut down the border if he were given the power to do so, which has led to many saying he already holds this power as the President of the United States.

Biden, who signed 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to decimate border security, says he'd "shut down the border right now" if only Congress passed his wish list.



He says nothing about reversing his actions that created the crisis in the first place. pic.twitter.com/TE6FNNddC2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Greg Abbott convened a group of thirteen governors this week for a press conference to speak out against Joe Biden’s management of the southern border. Each governor took the time to express their thoughts on the impact of this crisis and how it has affected their state.

Thirteen governors have joined Greg Abbott at Eagle Pass, Texas to send a message loud and clear to Joe Biden.pic.twitter.com/FgVFexbKU2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 4, 2024

While the Biden administration continues to present a distorted picture of the direction our country is heading in leading up to the 2024 election, it’s difficult to believe the narrative they are conveying when prices for essentials such as groceries and gas are rising, and inflation continues to soar.

In the past 60 years, we have witnessed once-beautiful cities like Detroit, bustling with life and prosperity, transformedinto unlivable, crime-infested wastelands by liberal politicians. Most Americans in the suburbs and the country at largenever saw the true decay occurring in Democrat run cities across America until now. It has never been more apparent that the United States has reached a level that many thought wasn’t possible.

Democrats face a tough decision in 2024: whether to continue with Joe Biden as their nominee or replace him with someone new, such as Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsom.

EDINBURG, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives remarks with Former President Donald Trump at the South Texas International airport on November 19, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. Trump and Abbott served meals to Texas National Guard and Texas DPS Troopers that are stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border over the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)