Winning Rapper Escorted Out of Grammys Ceremony in Handcuffs (Video)

The popular 48-year-old rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of the GRAMMYs ceremony tonight by police after winning three awards.

Videos by Rare

Watch this moment below…

Killer Mike has been arrested at the Grammys after winning three awards tonight for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. 👀pic.twitter.com/YV3y2D40GL — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 5, 2024

The rapper, best known for his role in the Grammy-winning hip-hop duo “Run the Jewels,” was honored for his work during the ceremony, only to be escorted out in handcuffs shortly after winning not just one, but three Grammys tonight.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not disclosed the reason for the rapper’s detention, but it is speculated that it was related to his behavior at the ceremony rather than a controversy surrounding his awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Killer Mike, winner of the “Best Rap Performance” award for “Scientists & Engineers” attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)