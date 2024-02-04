Sid Wilson of Slipknot and Kelly Osbourne Arrive at GRAMMYs, Fans Sound off on His Wild Mask

Tonight, as the stars began to arrive for the annual Grammy Awards ceremony, there was one couple who really seemed to catch the eye of the viewers, leaving many questioning their outfits.

Videos by Rare

📸 Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson at the #GRAMMYs



What's better – Sid's suit or wearing a mask to the awards? pic.twitter.com/WnlPQVsdq2 — Loudwire (@Loudwire) February 4, 2024

Sid Wilson of Slipknot was wearing a pinstriped suit and a carbon fiber gas mask, while Kelly Osbourne was dressed in a black dress with purple hair.

The couple’s attire has prompted many social media users to mock them, with comments such as “these people are ridiculous” and “Idiots.”

While some individuals have defended the couple on social media, the majority of the comments and replies on photos from the red carpet depict fans who are, at the very least, confused by the decision to wear the gas mask to the event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)