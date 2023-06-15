Gunfire Erupts At Nuggets’ NBA Championship Parade in Denver, Multiple People Shot

Several people have been shot in downtown Denver, Colorado today during the Nuggets’ championship parade. Gunfire erupted in the area of 17th and Curtis streets.

The gunfire reportedly occurred just as the parade was coming to an end. A local outlet reports on this shooting….

Two people were shot in the area of 17th and Curtis streets in downtown Denver just as the parade and rally for the Denver Nuggets championship was coming to an end, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet. The agency said the conditions of the victims were not known. They did not provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting or say anything about possible suspects. In a tweet, ATF’s Denver Field Division said they were at the scene providing assistance to DPD. Video from SKY9 showed a second scene with crime tape near 16th and Arapahoe Streets, but it’s not known at this time if the two scenes are related to the same incident. https://www.9news.com/article/news/crime/17th-curtis-shooting-downtown-denver/73-22e3dd54-8208-49d0-97ac-1b5710df797c

How lawless have American cities become? It is so bad now that you cannot even have a championship parade through the streets. American cities, on whole, have become overwhelmingly unsafe.

This incident displays the fact that it doesn’t matter who you are, rich, poor, whatever… The lawlessness perpetuating from lawless Democrat-controlled cities stands to affect us all.

Those who refuse to address inner city violence, and especially those who ignore it, do so out of a sort of political protectionism. They refuse to acknowledge the Democrat policies that have led to an explosion of violent crime in cities around the Nation.

They also refuse to hold any member of the criminal class in these cities accountable for their dangerous, murderous, and criminal actions of the inhabitants. They also refuse to acknowledge the protections that inner city families and residents provide to their own criminal offspring, protecting them from being taken off of the streets and put in prison where they belong.

Rebuilding our inner cities starts with accountability.