Police Shocked After Finding Dead Michigan College Student on Road After Party

Police are investigating the death of a college student from Michigan after it was revealed she was thrown from a vehicle following a party.

Videos by Rare

Mia Kanu, 23, was a senior majoring in veterinary medicine at Tennessee State University. She was found dead was found on Providence Drive in Southfield, Michigan, after attending a party on June 3.

Surveillance video showed that she had either fallen or was pushed out of a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital after a passerby noticed her alongside the road, and pronounced dead a few days later.

Police have not released the surveillance footage, though they have said the incident is now being treated as a homicide.

“Something happened and somebody knows something, and we just want those answers,” her mother Bianca Vanmeter told Fox 2. “She would never just leave a person. It doesn’t make sense.”

Mia Kanu

(Bianca Malia/Facebook)

Police have been able to track down the two individuals who were in the car with Kanu. Reports say that charges are likely to be filed against the people who left her to die.

“It’s our understanding that there was an argument between the driver and another individual in the parking lot of the apartment complex that they had left,” Southfield Deputy Police Chief Jeff Jagielski, via Fox 2. “Anytime we have an untimely death of an otherwise healthy individual, we investigate as a homicide until evidence shows otherwise.”

Jagielski added that Kanu, who was home on summer break, suffered head trauma that led to her death.

“I want to know what really happened and if they were with friends, why wouldn’t they call 911?” Vanmeter told WXYZ.