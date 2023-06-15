Conor McGregor Accused of ‘Violently’ Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals

UFC star Conor McGregor has been accused of “violently” sexually assaulting a woman inside a bathroom at the Kaseya Center during the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, as relayed by TMZ.

The Kaseya Center is where the Heat play home games and McGregor was spotted in the building during the Finals at least once.

The alleged incident involving the woman reportedly took place during Game 4, in which McGregor made headlines for accidentally sending the Heat mascot to the hospital during an in-game skit involving the pair. McGregor punched the mascot as part of the promotion, but apparently, he did so with too much force.

Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman

Conor McGregor reminded of himself by knocking out the Miami Heat mascot.



According to demand letters from attorney Ariel Mitchell, via TMZ, the alleged victim was separated from a friend by Heat security and was forced into a bathroom inside the arena.

It was there that McGregor allegedly forced himself onto the woman, at one point demanding that she perform oral sex, according to the letters. It goes on to say that the woman tried to escape by elbowing McGregor several times, but left her purse behind. It alleges that the purse was “held hostage” by McGregor’s security guards as the alleged victim attempted to retrieve it.

Eventually, the woman was able to get her purse back, before reporting the alleged incident to authorities.

Representatives for McGregor have denied the allegations.

“Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” they said, via TMZ

The UFC said in a statement that it is aware of the allegations as well.

“UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements,” it wrote.