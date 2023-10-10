Hawaii College Believes Drive-By Shooting Was Part of TikTok Challenge

A drive-by shooting that the occurred on the campus of the University of Hawaii-Manoa is believed to be tied to a TikTok challenge, school officials and local law enforcement said.

More specifically, the challenge involves shooting plastic pellets from airsoft guns — with the shots being aimed at unsuspecting individuals.

That’s what happened in this instance, reports say, with two students being shot. Neither was seriously injured, though still had to be treated for injuries to their arms and legs.

“It uses compressed air that shoots out the projectile that is normally a little plastic pellet but those things come out at a lot of velocity and can really hurt,” said Master Trainer of SMARTrainingHI Raymond Craig, via KHON2.

Witnesses said they saw a dark SUV fleeing the scene. But for now, the investigation remains open — and both school officials and Honolulu are taking it very seriously.

“This isn’t a live weapon, but it could very easily be mistaken as one. If an officer happened to be nearby or you get stopped cause it was called in, or you point this at an officer, there will be consequences,” Craig said.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to notify UH Manoa Department of Public Safety (DPS) at (808) 956-6911 or the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) at 911.“