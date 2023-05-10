Heavy Gunfire Reported At The U.S. Southern Border On The Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge (Video)

0 Votes 1 Comment

Video is now circulating the internet of what appears to be heavy gunfire at the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge on the border of the United States and Mexico.

The Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge connects the city of Pharr in the U.S. state of Texas with the city of Reynosa in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See video of that alleged gunfire below..

Valley Central reports on this video…

Authorities said that drills using non-live ammunition were conducted near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

According to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez, local law enforcement, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were conducting drills using dummy rounds and inert grenades near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

ValleyCentral reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who confirmed the drill took place on Wednesday.

This afternoon, videos began circulating on social media showing trucks backed up on the bridge. In the videos, what sounds like high-powered weapons can be heard.

Rodriguez said that there was a police investigation on the Mexican side of the border, where suspects, believed to be with the cartel were being chased.

He said Mexican authorities shot at them several times, taking down three of them and confiscating three to five vehicles.

https://www.valleycentral.com/news/local-news/chief-sounds-of-gunfire-at-pharr-bridge-came-from-drills-plus-mexican-cartels/v

There you have it. This gunfire killed at least three people on the Southern Border. The Biden Administration’s continued pursuit and execution of lawlessness on our Southern Border is causing death, destruction, and chaos.

The Military must be deployed immediately to stop this chaos. How insane it is that the U.S. Military defends Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Germany, and others while our own Border is wide open.

I would go as far as to say that Governor Abbott of Texas should issue a call to arms and amass a citizen force to defend the Border. We obviously need all the help that we can get!

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Carl Lentz, Former Hillsong Pastor, Discusses ‘Healing’ from Cheating Scandal as He and Wife Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Groom Tragically Injured in Post-Wedding Crash Released From Hospital, Set to Bride’s Funeral