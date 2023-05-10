Groom Tragically Injured in Post-Wedding Crash Released From Hospital, Set to Bride’s Funeral

36-year-old Aric Hutchinson, who suffered a brain injury from a deadly crash that occurred after his wedding reception, has been released from the hospital and is currently planning his wife’s funeral. Samantha Hutchinson, 34, was killed on April 28 at Folley Beach, South Carolina when she and her newly-wed husband were riding in a golf cart moments after their reception and were struck by a drunk driver who was going 40 mph. The golf cart was only going 25 mph.

As a result of the crash, the golf cart was thrown 100 yards and flipped over several times. Two other passengers in the cart, Ben Garrett and Brogan Garrett were also injured in the crash, with Ben’s injuries being severe. At the hospital, Aric had to undergo several reconstructive surgeries due to injuries to his face, legs, and vertebrae. Ben had to receive several skin grafts and has another to go.

Groom Planning His Newlywed Wife’s Funeral

Annette Hutchinson, Aric’s mother, posted an update to a GoFundMe page that was created for her son. The update touched upon her son’s current status, reading, “He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife. Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam’s funeral along with her family.”

The update also discussed the trauma that 17-year-old Brogan Garrett is now dealing with. The post continued, “We truly believe a guardian angel was with him that night. Our hope is that with love and support, he can get through the trauma of having been involved in this horrific accident at 17…All three are being incredibly strong despite the pain they are suffering.”

The drunk driver has been identified as Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25. Komoroski is being charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide, and she is currently being held without bond. Komoroksi informed police that she was intoxicated when the crash occurred and that she consumed a beer and a tequila shot right before getting behind the wheel.