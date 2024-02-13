Here’s How Many People Tuned Into The 2024 Super Bowl

The ratings are in, and they are astounding. It is estimated that over 200 million people tuned into the 2024 Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. After tying the game with a last second field goal, the Chiefs scored a touchdown in overtime to win the game on a walk-off touchdown.

The San Francisco 49ers, who had the first possession in the overtime period, were highly criticized for not attempting to score a touchdown on their drive, opting instead to kick a field goal and hand the ball back to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.

The Super Bowl had an average viewership of 123.4 million viewers. It was also the most-streamed Super Bowl in history.

CBS Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVIII is the most-watched telecast in history with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across platforms.



The game was certainly entertaining. We only wish that the halftime performance was a little better. Usher truly did disappoint with his performance, though everybody in the media seems scared to admit it for some reason.

Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of the game, adding yet another Super Bowl MVP to his trophy cabinet. This also marks the third Super Bowl victory for the mere 28-year-old quarterback.