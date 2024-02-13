U.S. Senate Passes $95 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

The U.S. Senate passed a $95 Billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in the early morning hours today. The aid package, which has already been rejected by House Speaker Mike Johnson, passed by a vote of 70-29.

House Speaker Mike Johnson released a statement yesterday that the bill will not pass the House of Representatives. AP reported on that…

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson late Monday sharply criticized a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other countries, casting serious doubts about the future of the package just as Senate leaders were slowly muscling it toward a final vote. Senate leaders, trying to send a message that the U.S. remains committed to its allies, were looking to overcome marathon speeches from a determined group of Republican senators and hold a vote to pass the bill in the early morning hours Tuesday. But Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said in a statement the package lacked border security provisions, calling it “silent on the most pressing issue facing our country.” It was the latest — and potentially most consequential — sign of opposition to the Ukraine aid from conservatives who have for months demanded that border security policy be included in the package, only to last week reject a bipartisan proposal intended to curb the number of illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-aid-congress-6970b539025d2de5ade9e3aff165c54f

JUST IN – U.S. Senate passes a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without border security provisions while most Americans are still asleep. pic.twitter.com/9iNJTFkEWt — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 13, 2024