Dallas Cowboys Hire New Defensive Coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have found their replacement for former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who departed the team to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders this offseason. The Cowboys have reportedly agreed to terms with former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to become the new defensive coordinator of the team.

Zimmer brings with him a wealth of experience, and knowledge. He previously served as defensive coordinator under former Cowboys coach Dave Campo, and Bill Parcells. Zimmer also served as an assistant under Super Bowl champion coach Barry Switzer.

The Cowboys reportedly were choosing between Rex Ryan, and Zimmer, having also interviewed former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for the position. AP reports…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have settled on a coaching reunion by deciding to bring back Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator to replace Dan Quinn. Zimmer is rejoining the Cowboys 18 years after serving in the same role for Dallas. He later spent eight years as Minnesota’s head coach. The Cowboys and Zimmer reached an agreement Monday. The Cowboys had an opening after Quinn accepted the head coaching job in Washington. Quinn replaced Ron Rivera, one of the coaches Dallas interviewed to take over for Quinn. Quinn spent three seasons with the Cowboys, quickly turning around one of the worst defenses in franchise history after Mike Nolan was fired following one season with coach Mike McCarthy. https://apnews.com/article/cowboys-mike-zimmer-defensive-coordinator-43636a6fe38457793dd434a02d3bf032

Dan Quinn was considered one of, if not the top defensive coordinators in the NFL during his stint with the Cowboys. That stint was muddied by the last game of his tenure, in which the Green Bay Packers steamrolled the Cowboys defense.

Zimmer is surely a great hire.