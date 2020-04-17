A 45-year-old California homeless man Adrian Alberto Rodriguez Herrera has been booked on suspicion of arson and attempted murder for dousing a 64-year-old homeless man with gasoline and then lighting him on fire.

Surveillance video shows Herrera bike up to his victim, circle, and then douse the man with a liquid. As the victim attempts to get up to leave Herrera tosses a lighter on him and the victim becomes engulfed in flames. He stands up, then falls, and burns for about 30 seconds.

Orange County firefighters responded after a witness called 9-1-1 and the victim was taken to the hospital in what was described as critical condition. The victim went into surgery for first, second, and third-degree burns to his torso, neck, and head. He was still in critical condition after surgery.

Police later found Herrera and arrested him for his disgustingly violent act. Authorities are still trying to figure out if there was any sort of dispute between the men or if this was a random act of violence.

A couple thoughts.

1. Yeah let’s never let this guy out of jail. Obviously that’s not a very American sentiment but don’t worry I’m half (only half) joking. Still, there’s trying to “normal” murder someone and then there’s burning someone to death. Getting quite literally medieval on their asses. Let’s maybe keep that person away from other people for a long time. At the very least until he’s too old to effectively light people on fire anymore.

2. There were a couple witnesses to this crime and, I have to wonder, what in the name of God do you do if you’re a witness to a crime like this? The initial reactions are, of course, a given. Scream. Cry. Pee your pants. Puke at least a little bit. But after that? I never want to find out how I’d react to seeing an innocent human being lit on fire.