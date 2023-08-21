Illinois High School Football Coach Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A high school football coach and physical education in Illinois has been placed on leave following his arrest on charges of child pornography and unauthorized videotaping.

Daniel Sheets, 37, has been both the head football coach and head track coach at Dakota High School in Illinois. He was arrested for incidents that allegedly occurred in July 2019 at a home in Davis Junction. His X/Twitter bio reads that he is also a father and husband.

Daniel Sheets has served as both football and track coach at Dakota High School. (WTVO)

Sheets is facing five counts on each of the two charges after being arrested and taken to the Stephenson County Jail, where he remains. Bond was set at $500,000, WREX reported.

The investigation into Sheets has been ongoing since early July and has resulted in three felony arrest warrants in all.

The investigation into Sheets reportedly began after a school district official filed a report that a teacher/athletic coach may have engaged in inappropriate conduct with multiple female students in October 2021. Sheets was arrested as a result of those allegations on August 2.