Here's how President Trump responded when asked if he was a feminist
After hip hop artist Jay-Z went on “The Van Jones Show” Saturday on CNN and responded to “sh*tholes” by calling President Donald Trump a “superbug,” he said said that putting money in the pockets African-Americans through a surging economy doesn’t excuse disparaging remarks because “money doesn’t equate to happiness.”


RELATED: Donald Trump calls Haiti and El Salvador “shithole countries”

“Everyone feels anger [about the reported ‘sh*thole’ comments], but after the anger it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people,” Jay-Z said. “You don’t take the trash out. You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable and then, you know, as those things grow, then you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

“Donald Trump is a human being, too. Somewhere along his lineage something happened to him […] and he’s in pain and he’s expressing it in this sort of way,” he continued.

Trump reacted to the CNN interview early on Sunday.

“Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” he tweeted.

RELATED: President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni says he “loves” Trump

Trump followed that with another tweet about the state of the economy.

Jay-Z went on CNN and called Trump a “superbug” — it didn’t take long for POTUS to respond Twitter/@CNN, AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
