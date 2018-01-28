After hip hop artist Jay-Z went on “The Van Jones Show” Saturday on CNN and responded to “sh*tholes” by calling President Donald Trump a “superbug,” he said said that putting money in the pockets African-Americans through a surging economy doesn’t excuse disparaging remarks because “money doesn’t equate to happiness.”





"Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it's really hurtful. … he's looking down on a whole population of people, and he's so misinformed," JAY-Z slams Trump's "shithole" comment. Van Jones kicks off his new show at 7pm ET with the hip hop star. https://t.co/ri68FSfaup pic.twitter.com/icLx1ZYvch — CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2018

“Everyone feels anger [about the reported ‘sh*thole’ comments], but after the anger it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people,” Jay-Z said. “You don’t take the trash out. You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable and then, you know, as those things grow, then you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

“Donald Trump is a human being, too. Somewhere along his lineage something happened to him […] and he’s in pain and he’s expressing it in this sort of way,” he continued.

Trump reacted to the CNN interview early on Sunday.

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

