While many U.S. lawmakers and politicians abroad reacted with condemnations of Donald Trump’s reported “sh*thole countries” remark, the president of Uganda responded by saying he loved the frankness.
“I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly,” President Yoweri Museveni said Tuesday, shortly after the U.S. ambassador apologized for Trump’s recent reference to African nations as “sh*thole countries.”
“I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak,” he said. “America has got one of the best presidents ever, Mr. Trump.”
The Ugandan leader was addressing members of the regional East African Legislative Assembly.
He later tweeted similar thoughts.
Museveni’s response was in stark contrast to that of the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo.
Trump has denied using that vulgar language in particular, instead calling the language “tough.” Others present in the meeting, like Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said that he did.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.