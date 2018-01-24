While many U.S. lawmakers and politicians abroad reacted with condemnations of Donald Trump’s reported “sh*thole countries” remark, the president of Uganda responded by saying he loved the frankness.





“I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly,” President Yoweri Museveni said Tuesday, shortly after the U.S. ambassador apologized for Trump’s recent reference to African nations as “sh*thole countries.”

America has got one of the best presidents ever. I love Trump. He speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems – Museveni #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/2LQcKg1qnb — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) January 23, 2018

“I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak,” he said. “America has got one of the best presidents ever, Mr. Trump.”

The Ugandan leader was addressing members of the regional East African Legislative Assembly.

He later tweeted similar thoughts.

The third purpose for integration is strategic security. Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems. You can't survive if you are weak. It is the Africans' fault that they are weak. We are12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong? — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) January 23, 2018

Museveni’s response was in stark contrast to that of the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo.

The language of @realDonaldTrump that the African continent, Haiti and El Salvador are “shithole countries” is extremely unfortunate. We are certainly not a “shithole country”. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 13, 2018

Whoa. I’ve never seen a statement like this by African countries directed at the United States. After an emergency mtng today @UN, Africa group says it “is extremely appalled at…outrageous & xenophobic remarks” attributed to Trump & “demands a retraction and an apology.” pic.twitter.com/5KkdwppUzL — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 13, 2018

Trump has denied using that vulgar language in particular, instead calling the language “tough.” Others present in the meeting, like Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said that he did.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.