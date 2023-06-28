JetBlue Passenger in Las Vegas Allegedly Made Bomb Threat After Missing Flight

A JetBlue passenger in Las Vegas reportedly called in a bomb threat after missing his flight and getting separated from his luggage, police said.

The passenger was apparently trying to catch a flight from Vegas to Los Angeles at the time of the incident.

Police were called to the scene after a report of an “irate” passenger who made “concerning comments about his luggage after missing his flight.” But a quick investigation revealed there was no threat.

The individual made the call from Las Vegas to LAX, police said.

(Getty)

According to ABC7, the man missed the flight but left his bag on the plane.

Nonetheless, it did cause quite the scare and disruption — as passengers had to be removed from the plane and have their flight delayed by two hours.

“Firefighters and police gathered on the tarmac at LAX Terminal 4 as the JetBlue aircraft was isolated in a spot away from the gate,” ABC7 wrote.

So while there was no bomb, the whole thing turned into a major pain for those who didn’t miss their flight.

“A search of the plane, passengers, and contents revealed that there was no threat,” Los Angeles Airport Police Sgt. Rob Pedregon wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “Passengers were released to continue with travel plans.”

The suspect was issued a misdemeanor citation for the disturbance.