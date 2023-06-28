Debris from OceanGate Submersible Implosion Brought Ashore in Canada

The debris from the Titan submersible, which unfortunately imploded while attempting to reach the Titanic wreckage, has finally been brought ashore. Today, in the town of St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, chunks of metal were unloaded from the Horizon Arctic ship at the Canadian Coast Guard pier.

They were swiftly concealed under spacious tarpaulins before being hoisted by cranes onto trucks that transported them for evaluation.

Exactly ten days have passed since the ill-fated Titan submersible disappeared on a tourist excursion organized by OceanGate Expeditions. Tragically, we learned last Thursday that the submersible experienced a devastating implosion near the ocean’s depths, claiming the lives of all five individuals aboard.

The US Coast Guard is currently conducting an investigation to determine what caused the incredible underwater implosion that ultimately led to the destruction of Titan. Concerns regarding safety had been expressed by numerous experts who believed that the vessel was ill-equipped to handle the extreme depths it ventured into. In response to this catastrophic event, the Coast Guard has established a marine board of investigation (MBI), which represents the highest level of inquiry that can be undertaken.

The Coast Guard’s chief investigator, Jason Neubauer, “My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” he shared, adding that “The MBI is already in its initial evidence-collection phase, including debris salvage operations at the incident site.”

Neubauer said that the US investigation could provide suggestions regarding potential civil or criminal penalties, if deemed necessary. The tragic incident involving Titan occurred when the submarine went missing last Sunday, and the Coast Guard later confirmed on Thursday that all five individuals on board had tragically lost their lives due to a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.

The debris was discovered on the seafloor, about 1,600 feet (500 meters) away from the front of the Titanic. This shipwreck rests at a staggering depth of over two miles (almost four kilometers) beneath the surface of the ocean. It is located a staggering 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.