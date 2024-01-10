Kamala Harris Reportedly Fought Democrat Senator Over Signature Candle Scent

Vice President Kamala Harris, who once served as a Senator from the State of California, has reportedly fought her replacement, junior California Senator Alex Padilla, who is also a Democrat, over the scent of a candle. Yes. Candles. This is how our Vice President is spending her time.

A report from the New York Post reveals that Harris reportedly ordered Padilla to change the scent of a signature candle he was going to have made by a Los Angeles candlemaker, as Harris reportedly had used the same candlemaker when she was a California Senator. That report from the New York Post reads…

Something smells funny about this. Vice President Kamala Harris created her own signature candle scent with a Los Angeles candlemaker — and didn’t want her successor as California’s junior senator to copy it. The veep’s jasmine-scented candles bear her office’s seal and have been given out as gifts throughout her tenure, prompting others in Washington to want their own. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), impressed by the item, asked creator Melanie Apple Fields “to produce 125 candles using Harris’ scent for an event he was hosting,” the Los Angeles Times reported in a profile of Harris. “Harris’ office gave Padilla permission to produce a similar candle but asked that he use a different scent,” the article said. Apple Fields told The Post that Harris’ office waived a non-disclosure agreement to allow her to speak with the LA Times about the candles as part of a feature story on Harris’ trips home to California that described her interest in cooking and growing herbs and kumquats. “I had an NDA with her — I do have an NDA with her. So I wasn’t allowed to publish anything until this article came out,” said Apple Fields, owner of Voyage et Cie in Tinseltown’s Studio City neighborhood. https://nypost.com/2024/01/08/news/kamala-harris-created-candle-scent-didnt-want-dem-senator-to-use-same-one/

Kamala Harris is evidently very serious about her candles. If only she was as serious about her job, maybe our Country wouldn’t be going to hell!