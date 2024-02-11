Kansas City Chiefs Win 2024 Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the 2024 Super Bowl after a nail-biting game in which both teams played exceptionally well. The game was hard fought, with each team scoring near the end of the game to take the lead.

One highlight we showed was a clothesline tackle by former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley. He smacked down the San Francisco 49ers returner. See that clip below…

The game could be characterized as defensive in nature, as there was not much scoring, and superb defensive play. The game went into overtime, as the Kansas City Chiefs kicked a field goal as time expired to tie the game.

This is the third Super Bowl won by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2019. He is surely beginning what will be one of the greatest careers in NFL history.