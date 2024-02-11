Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Win the Super Bowl

After Weeks of anticipating the biggest game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift defended their title as Super Bowl Champions, fighting off Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

Kelce and the Chiefs offense was stunted early in the game, but as the game progressed, the veterans settled in and began to do what they do best.

The Chiefs forced the game into overtime after a late game field-goal by Harrison Butker, followed by an enormous stop in the redone where they held the 49ers offense to a field goal.

The game winning score was a short touchdown throw from Patrick Mahomes which secured the overtime win over the 49ers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: View of fans prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)