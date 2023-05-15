Kid Rock A Top Donor To Marine Daniel Penny’s Defense Fund In Jordan Neely Case: “Mr. Penny Is A Hero!”

American Badass Kid Rock has voiced his public support for Daniel Penny, a Marine who saved New Yorkers by subduing a mentally ill attacker on the New York City Subway.

The New York Post reports on that incident…

Daniel Penny, the Marine facing a manslaughter charge in the subway chokehold killing of Jordan Neely, is being “railroaded,” outraged friends and family told The Post Saturday. Loved ones are angry at the rush to judgment over Neely’s death and those who have branded Penny a “murderer” for the May 1 incident on a Manhattan subway train. Penny was arrested and later released on $100,000 bail in the death of Neely, a homeless Michael Jackson impersonator who was allegedly acting erratically and threatening before Penny and other straphangers subdued him. “It’s disgusting. Here’s a young man who served our country. What about the other two gentlemen on the subway who were helping him [restrain Neely]? They haven’t even been named,” said a cousin of Penny’s, Justine Baldwin. Relatives and pals painted a picture of a “calm” and “inclusive” soul who grew up in a middle-class military family on Long Island — far from being a son of privilege, as his attackers have described him. https://nypost.com/2023/05/13/who-is-daniel-penny-marine-in-jordan-neely-ny-choke-subway-death/

Rock donated $5,000 to Penny on his GiveSendGo page, which has reached a whopping $2 Million in total donations. Rock included a simple message that reads, “Mr. Penny is a hero. Alvin Bragg is a POS. Kid Rock,”.

Fox News is reporting that a representative for Rock confirmed that the donation came from the singer.

We covered a Kid Rock Twitter post earlier this year in which Rock infamously blew up several cases of Bud Light with fireworks and a rifle. The clip became the rallying cry for millions of Americans to boycott Anheuser Busch, which has been tanking since the boycott.

It’s great to see celebrities who are unafraid to speak the truth about controversial issues!