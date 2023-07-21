Kim Kardashian Says Ex Kanye West Told Her to Burn His Things

Kim Kardashian is cleaning out her closet. Or more accurately, Kanye West’s closet.

It’s true, as Kardashian was going through West’s things on the day that their divorce was finalized, as revealed on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Along the way, Kardashian said that West had 32 storage units at one point — and she now has them down to three.

Interestingly, Kardashian said West told her to just go ahead and burn his stuff. But she added she wants to keep some of it for their four kids. She called herself a “memory hoarder,” and keeping some of West’s things may be an example of that.

“This is my time capsule of the best times,” Kim said. “The reality is, life is really different and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them.”

Kardashian and West share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4. Kardashian also addressed their kids in the most-recent episode, particularly their relationship with West, as written by ET Online:

“In a recent episode, Kim broke down in tears while talking to her sister Khloe Kardashian about Kanye’s anti-Semitic comments that caused him to lose multiple endorsement deals. While speaking with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in this week’s new episode, Kim opened up about her decision to shield her kids from their dad’s drama.”

Kardashian, however, very much values having West in their children’s lives, she added.

“They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he’s so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?” she said.