Biden Walks Away When Reporters Ask About Chinese Hacking Scandal (Video)

President Biden held brief remarks today on artificial intelligence from the White House. Biden spoke for just 6 minutes before shuffling out of the door.

During his remarks, Biden struggled to read from his teleprompter, repeating himself over and over again. Biden can be quoted as saying, “Artificial Intelligence or promises an enormous, enormous promise of both risk to our society and our economy and our national security but also incredible opportunities.”

As Biden concluded his short 6 minute remarks, reporters shouted questions about a recent Chinese hack of government emails. The hack is purported to have affected high-level Biden officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and others.

The reporter shouted, “Mr. President, can you tell us about the hacking of cabinet officials by China?”

As she spoke, Biden turned and walked away, beginning to talk to Secret Service in the hallway as reporters awaited a response. Biden said, “Ready? How we getting these guys down there?”

There has never been a less transparent Administration occupying the White House than that of Joe Biden. Why are Biden officials still traveling to China? Why have they not appropriately responded to China’s spy balloon, which flew clear across the contiguous United States with no response from our government officials?

This is simply absurd.