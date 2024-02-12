Lakewood Church Shooter Had “Free Palestine” Inscribed On Gun

This week in Texas, a woman opened fire into a crowd at a crowded church service at Lakewood Church, leaving several people injured.

After opening fire, the 36-year-old shooter, Ivonne Moreno, was killed by two off-duty police officers at the event. Despite the fact that that Moreno had “Free Palestine” written on the barrel of her weapon, the mainstream media continues to report the motive as “Unknown”.

Ivonne entered the church accompanied by a young child who was injured during the shootout and is now in critical condition. Police said it is not clear who shot the child or the relationship between the child and the shooter.

Morneo also allegedly threatened to have a bomb, but nothing was found.

In this case, the suspect made it a point to declare allegiance to far-left ideology by inscribing “Free Palestine” on theirweapon. Despite the clear connection between the ideology of Hamas, which seeks the destruction of Jews and Christians, and Moreno walking into a church service and opening fire, the media continues to push the narrative that no motive is known.

Remember last year when a man with swastikas drawn on his weapon killed three black Americans in Jacksonville, Florida, and the media immediately insisted that Donald Trump was somehow responsible for what happened? Why is it that when a radical leftist shoots up a Nashville school, leaving 3 children and 3 adults dead, and leaves a manifesto citing “white privilege,” we are unable to determine a motive?

While mainstream media continues to exacerbate divisions among the American people, it is through the contrast in how these issues are addressed that Americans can truly see the sinister forces at work in this country to keep people at eachothers throats.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 11: Emergency vehicles line the feeder road outside Lakewood Church during a reported active shooter event, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Houston. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)