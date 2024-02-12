Legendary Radio Host Dead at 76

Bob Edwards, the legendary radio host for NPR, passed away this week at the age of 76. No cause of death was released.

Johnston remembered her husband of 12 years as a “behemoth” in the world of broadcasting. “He was a stickler for even the tiniest of details and lived by the philosophy that ‘less is more.’ He helped pave the way for the younger generation of journalists who continue to make NPR what it is today,” she wrote. “On a personal note, Bob was the absolute love of my life. He was an extremely loving and supporting partner, not to mention my greatest admirer.” “It’s unbearable to think of a life without him, but until we meet again I’ll continue to listen for that beautiful voice in my ear, wishing me luck and telling me to ‘break a lip,'” she added. “Rest in peace, my love.” https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/bob-edwards-veteran-npr-broadcaster-longtime-morning-edition-dies-76-rcna138415

Bob started working at NPR in 1974 and became the first anchor of “The Morning Edition,” which debuted in 1979. The radio legend worked at NPR for thirty years, twenty-four of which were spent as the host of “The Morning Edition”, before retiring in 2004.

Edwards received a Peabody Award for his work at NPR. Later in his career, after retiring from his position at NPR, Bob hosted “The Bob Edwards Show” on Sirius XM until 2014.

Rest in peace!

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 20: Bob Edwards speaks at SiriusXM’s Why Hunger Town Hall With Bill Ayres and Jen Chapin at SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for SiriusXM)