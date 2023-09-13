Last Living Daughter of Secretariat Dies

The youngest daughter of legendary racehorse Secretariat has died at the age of 34, per photographer Patricia McQueen. The daughter, named Trusted Company, had been living on a farm in Pennsylvania.

Secretariat, of course, became the ninth winner of the American Triple Crown (Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont) in the early 1970s — setting and still holding the fastest time record in all three races.

Trusted Company, the last living daughter of Secretariat, has died. (LEX18/Screenshot)

LEX18 reports:

Bev Dee, the owner of Bright Futures Farm in Cochranton, Pennsylvania, had been taking care of Trusted Company since 2018. Earlier this year, LEX 18’s Nancy Cox and photojournalist Cameron Varner traveled to Pennsylvania to meet with Bev and Trusted Company. Watch that story here.

“When people come, she’s the first one they go to and she gets more attention than everybody else when they get visitors,” Dee told LEX18. “Oh, they hugged her, they cried. Hugged her some more, fed her a lot of treats, but she just had an impact I never thought she’d have.”

Secretariat died in 1989 at the age of 19 after suffering from laminitis, a painful condition involving the hoof.