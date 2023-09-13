Costume Guru Who Worked With Elvis Presley Dead At 76

Eddie Marks, President of the Western Costume Company, and who worked with Elvis Presley on several of his films has sadly passed away at the age of 76. Marks worked on the films The Breakfast Club, Dead Poets Society, Christmas Vacation and Revenge of the Nerds.

Deadline reports on his death…

Eddie Marks, the president of Western Costume Company whose career in costuming included early collaborations on Elvis Presley films, died Monday while visiting Prague. He was 76.

His death was announced by the company. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born Edward Howard Marks in Bayonne, NJ, Marks moved with his family to Los Angeles in 1952, and in 1957 they settled in Woodland Hills, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Beginning his career in the MGM Studios mailroom in 1965, Marks would soon work on such mid-1960s Presley films as Girl Happy, Spinout and Stay Away, Joe.

Marks went freelance in 1968, eventually becoming the costume supervisor on the hit TV series Streets of San Francisco (1972-1977) starring Karl Malden and Michael Douglas. In 1988, he received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Mini-Series or Special for his work on the CBS Movie of the Week Shakedown on Sunset Strip.