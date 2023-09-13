Trump Laughs As Mitt Romney Will Not Seek Re-Election To U.S. Senate

Former President Donald Trump did not hold back today on Truth Social today while celebrating the news of Senator Mitt Romney’s decision to not seek re-election to his Utah U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

Romney announced that he would not seek re-election early today after Rare reported yesterday that Romney was at Palm Beach International airport wearing a mask. We received photos of Romney in Palm Beach from investigative reporter Laura Loomer.

Trump can be quoted as saying, “FANTASTIC NEWS FOR AMERICA,THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH, & FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. MITT ROMNEY, SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS PIERRE DELECTO, WILL NOT BE SEEKING A SECOND TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE, WHERE HE DID NOT SERVE WITH DISTINCTION. A BIG PRIMARY FIGHT AGAINST HIM WAS IN THE OFFING, BUT NOW THAT WILL NOT BE NECESSARY. CONGRATS TO ALL. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Romney has been in ineffective member of Congress at best. He is routinely one of the weakest links in the Republican Senate, almost always siding with Chuck Schumer and the Democrats. He has also been a noted critic of former President Donald Trump.

