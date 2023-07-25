Lebron James’ Son Bronny Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Workout

Lebron James’ son, Bronny James, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest event during a workout yesterday and was been rushed to the hospital. Bronny was reportedly working out at USC when he collapsed.

We do not know the severity of the situation yet, as this news is just breaking. We do know that James has been taken out of the ICU.

A James Family spokesperson told TMZ the following about the situation…

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.” “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes” James Family Spokesperson

TMZ is also reporting that a 9-1-1 call was placed from the USC campus yesterday at 9:26 AM. Responders reportedly arrived on-scene to discover Bronny James unconscious. They transported him to the hospital immediately and were able to revive him. That report from TMZ reads…

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Sports … a 911 call was made at 9:26 AM Monday from USC’s Galen Center for — the venue where the team plays and practices — and the 18-year-old hooper, who was unconscious, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/25/lebron-james-son-bronny-cardiac-arrest-usc-basketball-workout/