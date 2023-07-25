Earlier this morning, July 25th, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident on his way to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Videos by Rare

Ron DeSantis was on his way to a campaign event in Chattanooga Tennessee with two of his staff members. He was on his way to multiple fundraising events in Tennessee. He was set to start his campaign for the day in Chattanooga, then head over to Knoxville, followed by Nashville, as reported by the Independent.

Ron DeSantis Involved In Car Accident On His Way To Tennessee

DeSantis involved in 'car accident' on drive to Chattanooga; Florida governor unhurt https://t.co/2MZhgUoNDI #FoxNews — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 25, 2023

Thankfully the contender for the Republican presidential candidate has been reported as doing well and uninjured following the wreck. After the incident DeSantis’ campaign press secretary, Bryan Griffin, shared that: “We appreciate the prayers and well-wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

It appears that DeSantis and his team will continue on their way to Tennessee. His trip to Tennessee comes as a reboot to his entire campaign. DeSantis has been disappointed with the initial turnout. Although he is the closest to former President Donald Trump, he is still far behind. The current polls provided by Reuters show that he is at roughly 19% with Trump far ahead at 47% support. Beyond this, DeSantis has fallen to other contenders in various states in the race to catch up to Donald Trump.

More updates will be provided on Gov. Ron DeSantis and his staff when available.

Read More: Trump Outraising DeSantis in Second Quarter