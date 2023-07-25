Wannabe Lawyer Embarrasses Himself In Front Of Girlfriend, Gets Dragged Out Of Car (Video)

In a newly released clip, a Florida police bodycam shows the eventful arrest of a wannabe lawyer that demanded the officer pay him $500 to reveal his name. The man was initially pulled over for driving with an expired tag.

The video begins with the officer, “You are driving on the roadways in the State of Florida, so I need your Driver’s License or identification.”

The man sitting behind the wheel says, “Like I said, I’m not driving!”

The officer responds, “OK, well I am conducting a lawful stop, you are required to present me your identification, so I’ll take whatever identification you have.”

“Ok, I don’t carry identification unless someone’s gonna pay me for my name, my name is registered as my property on the record.” The man then proceeds to pull out his phone, starting a video, saying, “OK, I’m just recording this for the record. I’m not driving or operating a vehicle for-hire on the roadways, and my name is my private property. If you want my name, I’m conditionally accepting your offer, so I can stay ‘in honor’ so you won’t arrest me… So my conditional acceptance for my name to you is give me $500.”

The driver then extends his hand as if the officer is actually going to pay him $500. As this continues, you can see the glowing embarrassment on the face of the driver’s girlfriend in the passengers seat.

“Sir, you will be arrested if you do not present some kind of identification.” The officer tells him.

The driver then snaps at the officer several times, denying that he was operating the vehicle. He ends the tirade by saying, “If you want my name, it’s $500.”

The officer then pulls him from the car by his arm. The driver falls flat on his back, still holding his phone.

It surely was a bad day for this wannabe lawyer!