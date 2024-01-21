Legendary 60s Singer Dead at 75

Mary Weiss, the lead singer of the popular 1960s band “The Shangri-Las,” passed away this week at the age of 75.

Weiss’ death was confirmed by a rep from her label Norton Records to PEOPLE on Saturday. The cause of death has not been given at this time. “It was a joy and an honor to work with Mary on her solo/comeback album, which were her last records,” Miriam Linna from Norton Records told PEOPLE, adding, “She was as charming and charismatic as an adult as she was as a teenage idol. A true star.” https://people.com/shangri-la-singer-mary-weiss-dead-at-75-8546862

The band’s song “Remember (Walking in the Sand)” is widely used on social media as the “Oh-No” song, featuring Mary as the singer of the famous line.

Mary was born and raised in Queens, New York. By the age of fifteen, Mary had signed her first recording contract to perform with her sister Betty and school friends Mary-Anne and Marguerite Ganser as “The Shangri-Las.”

Photo: RON CASE/GETTY

The group would go on to have hits such as “Leader of the Pack,” “Great Big Kiss,” and “Heaven Only Knows.”

Years after the group’s success, Mary returned to the spotlight by performing at “The Shangri-Las” reunions in 1977 and 1989, which led to the beginning of her solo career and the release of her solo album “Dangerous Game” in 2007.

Three members of the singing group the Shangri-Las (previously the Bon Bons) on a visit to London, 23rd October 1964. From left to right, sisters Margie and Mary Anne Ganser, and Mary Weiss whose sister Betty, the fourth member of the group, stayed at home in the USA because of illness. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rest in peace!