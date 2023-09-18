Legendary R&B Singer Dead at 42

Irish Grinstead, a signer in the R&B girls group known as 702, as died after what was believed to be a long battle with a serious illness. She was 43.

The group was mostly known for its 1999 hit Where My Girls At? Grinstead’s older sister, LeMisha, confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” she wrote Saturday. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within.”

LaMisha Grinstead, Kameelah Williams, and Irish Grinstead of 702 perform onstage during The Big Homecoming Music and Culture Festival in June 2022. (Getty)

“Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life,” continued the post. “We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

It has not been determined what caused Grinstead’s death, though the band announced in December that she was taking a medical leave of absence “due to serious medical issues.”

Irish Grinstead of 702 performs onstage at 2018 Funk Fest Tour at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in May 2018 in Atlanta. (Getty)

Grinstead was born June 2, 1980 in Houston and had a twin sister who died of kidney failure in 2008 at the age of 27.

Per the New York Post:

“Before disbanding in 2006, the group had been nominated for an American Music Award, a BET Award, and several Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.” “They won Best R&B/Soul Album of the Year-Group, Band or Duo for No Doubt.”