Star Actor Dead At 43

Billy Miller, an Emmy award-winning actor who worked on such shows as ‘The Young and the Restless,’ and ‘General Hospital‘ has reportedly died at the age of 43. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, though we do know that Miller was reportedly struggling with manic depression in recent months.

Eileen Davidson, his co-star on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ posted the following message on Miller’s sudden passing, “I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. I’m gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you, Billy.”

Jason Thompson, an actor on ‘General Hospital,’ tweeted the following response to Miller’s passing on Twitter, “I’m so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends.”

Michael Muhney, a fellow actor on ‘The Young and the Restless’ tweeted the following remembrance, “Billy, My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private.”

Entertainment Weekly reports on his death…

As a young actor, Miller got his start in an episode of CSI: NY in 2006. He landed a series regular role on All My Children the following year. Miller rose to stardom on The Young and the Restless, where he graduated from a supporting cast member to a series regular. He joined the cast in 2008, taking over the role of spoiled rich boy Billy Abbott, who was portrayed by several actors over the years, including David Tom and Ryan Brown. He appeared on the show through 2014, during which he was lauded by critics and audiences. Miller took home three Daytime Emmys for his performance as the character. https://ew.com/tv/billy-miller-dead-the-young-and-the-restless-general-hospital-star/

