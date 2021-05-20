In an effort to be inclusive, the Lego Group has introduced “Everyone is Awesome,” the first LGBTQ set, launched just in time for the start of Pride Month. The lego set will hit online stores June 1, with the minifigures sporting monochrome looks that represent each rainbow color. Each figure will have a different, individual hairstyle as well.

Designer Matthew Ashton, who designed the set, explained how the set is inspired by the rainbow flag, including black, brown, pale blue, white, and pink colors, according to USA Today, saying, “to represent the broad diversity of everyone within the LGBTQIA+ community.” The pale blue, white, and pink colors will transgender community, also featuring a purple drag queen figure.

Lego’s First LGBTQ-Themed Set

He also said, “The starting point for this was my feeling that we, as a society, could be doing more to show support for each other and appreciate our differences,” adding, “Being LGBTQIA+ myself, I knew I needed to step up to the plate and make a real statement about love and inclusivity.”

The lego bricks are already positively affecting those all over the United States, especially those within the LGBTQ community. In St. Louis, Joshua Gray, 21-year-old, explained how much of a lego fan he is, saying, “This set means a lot to me because it’s a company I’ve grown up with for over 18 years acknowledging their LGBTQ+ audience not just from a simple tweet or message, but an actual product,” explaining how legos had a “significant” role, especially as a bisexual man.

Ashton also reflected on his experience as a gay teen in the 80s, expressing how it was an, “incredibly daunting and scary,” time because of all the homophobia. He mentioned how it was, “really exhausting,” and how it, “kicked [his] confidence,” further explaining why the first LGBTQ set ahead is amazing.

“So, I think by taking small steps and having products like ‘Everyone is Awesome’ out there…it allows everybody to see that things do get better over time and there is a place for everybody,” he said, adding, “it would have been such a relief to know that somebody had my back. To know that I had somebody there to say ‘I love you, I believe in you. I’ll always be here for you.'”