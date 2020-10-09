Here I was thinking that I have seen it all. Turns out a gross Louisiana priest was arrested for obscenity charges last week after allegedly being caught having sex with two dominatrices on the altar of his church. Talk about an intense and wild crime. According to authorities, a passerby in Pearl River, Northeast of New Orleans, called police on September 30th after allegedly viewing Rev. Travis Clark through a window engaged with two high-heeled corset women. The 37-year-old was partially dressed in his priestly attire.

The trio had allegedly set up the stage lighting, appearing to be recording the encounter on a cell phone. According to the New Orleans Advocate, the witness stated that they became suspicious when they noticed a light at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church on late at night. The alleged incident was then recorded by a witness and shown to the police. Whatever happened to snitches get stitches? Just kidding, this is bad, this is really really bad. It’s a sacred place for crying out loud, there is no room for threesomes in there.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Clark, who had been a NOLA pastor at the church since 2019, was then arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly having group sex in a publicly visible location. Court documents stated the two women involved, 41-year-old Mindy Dixon, and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng, were also arrested. Dixon is an adult film actress who works as a dominatrix, according to the New Orleans Advocate. The newspaper reported that a social media account post from Dixon the day before her arrest stated that she was going to New Orleans to meet another dominatrix and “defile a house of God.” Clark was also the chaplain of a nearby Catholic High School and was ordained as a priest back in 2013.

As expected, the Archdiocese of New Orleans suspended Clark the day he was arrested. Town council member Kat Walsh stated “What upsets me is, why did he have to do that there? I’m upset for all of us, the parishioners of the church. Why there?” In regards to the church altar, Archbishop Gregory Aymond said he went to the church days later for a church ritual to restore the altar’s sanctity. Apparently on the same day of the arrest, another New Orleans priest, Rev. Pat Wattigny, revealed that he had allegedly sexually abused minors in 2013. He was then removed from the ministry immediately.

Clark had taken over the chaplain position at the high school for Wattigny after he had resigned last summer over some alleged inappropriate text messages with a student. Clark was released from jail on a $25,000 Bond and is now facing up to three years in prison. Neither Clark nor the Archdiocese has made a public opinion about the arrest. Also, did we forget about COVID?