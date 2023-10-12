Maine Driver Crashes Into Dental Clinic After Confusing Gas and Brake Pedals

Maybe someone was upset about being told they needed a root canal. Or maybe it was just a case of some questionable driving.

Either way, at least no one was hurt when a car smashed into a dental clinic in Bangor, Maine. By all accounts, there wasn’t even so much as a chipped tooth.

The female driver was also able to remove herself from the vehicle without a struggle. More like just a scare.

“Everything you could check on the ‘lucky’ box, everything got checked,” said Bangor Fire Department assistant chief Greg Hodge, via News Center Maine. “Nobody was in that area. It was a fairly slow-speed crash. Where she landed was directly over carrying beams with lally columns, so she didn’t go through the floor. Everything really worked in our favor.

“Sometimes luck really actually works in our favor.”

Firefighters work at the scene of the crash in Bangor, Maine. (News Center Maine)

The incident took place in the middle of the afternoon at Creative Dental Solutions on Broadway. Thankfully, the building was closed for lunch and empty at the time of the crash.

Per Hodge, the drive may have gotten confused about which was the gas pedal and which was the brake before driving directly into the building — and coming to a stop in the lobby.

A worker assesses the damage done to the dental clinic. (News Center Maine)