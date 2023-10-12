Paramedic Sentenced for Wreck That Killed Patient, Allegedly Admitted to Smoking Pot First

A former Georgia paramedic will have to serve at least eight years in prison for a crash that killed a patient he was transporting to a nursing home.

Kevin T. McCorvey, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, and reckless conduct.

The accident occurred in November 2021 in Fulton County, near Atlanta. McCorvey was transporting a patient in a non-emergency capacity when the wreck occurred. Police arrived on the scene to find the ambulance overturned in a ditch. The patient was dead by the time officers arrived, police said.

“Troopers said McCorvey was driving south on West Campbellton Street when he hit the shoulder, causing the ambulance to overturn. The patient, later identified by troopers as 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, was not restrained at the time and died from the injuries received in the crash. Thomason was being transported from a kidney dialysis appointment to his nursing home.”

Georgia State Troopers then gave McCovery a sobriety test. Investigators say he admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall, and drinking a beer before driving the ambulance.

“The defendant betrayed a position of trust, resulting in the tragic loss of a cherished family member,” said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. “Mr. Thomason’s family has demonstrated an exceptional degree of grace and purpose throughout this entire process, and I will continue keeping them in my prayers.”