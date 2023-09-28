Malibu Woman Claims Gary Busey Hit Her Car, Fled Scene (Video)

Actor Gary Busey could be in some hot water after a woman told TMZ he was involved in a hit-and-run accident that involved both his and her car.

The alleged incident took place in Malibu, California.

According to the woman, Busey’s vehicle hit hers in a shopping center parking lot. But rather than stop and exchange information, she added, the actor fled the scene.

(TMZ)

It didn’t end there, though. She followed the vehicle and shot video of her pursuit.

According to TMZ: “She went into hot pursuit mode, following him on PCH, and that’s where the video begins. She screams at him that he rear-ended her, but Busey blows her off and keeps driving.

(TMZ)

The outlet added that the accuser followed him “to a parking lot outside a restaurant, where she’s just incredulous … schooling him on the law requiring him to stay put and exchange information.”

Busey responded merely with “I’m private” when confronted. He then tells her Progressive is insurance provider as he speeds away while the woman continues to yell at him.

(TMZ)

The woman did not provide video of the accident — though based on Busey’s reaction and the damage to his vehicle, we may be able to deduce that it did in fact occur.

TMZ added that police said “the woman filed a hit-and-run report and detectives will investigate. BTW, leaving the scene of a car accident that results in property damage or injury is a crime.”