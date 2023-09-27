Trump Destroying Biden In Latest Washington Post 2024 Presidential Poll

Former President Donald Trump is beating President Joe Biden 51% to 42% in a new Washington Post 2024 Presidential Poll posted just days ago. Other polls show Trump and Biden neck-and-neck heading into the Republican and Democrat Primary, as Trump’s stock continues to rise.

Videos by Rare

This poll set off a panic in the mainstream media, as outlets dedicated to protecting the establishment political class rushed to portray the poll as an ‘outlier’ and ‘not accurate’. Despite the weaponized government attacks against former President Trump, his poll numbers continue to rise.

Trump has promised to launch an all-out against the bureaucracy that is currently turning America into a third world country. Trump appeal from 2016, as the sole candidate who possessed the power to send shockwaves of change throughout the swamps of Washington D.C. is back, and stronger than it ever was.

President Joe Biden is one of the most unpopular Presidents in modern American history. Only Jimmy Carter posts a worse approval rating at this time in his Presidency. Biden’s policies have carved out the American family, as Americans are spending more than ever before for basic essentials like electricity, food, water, and gasoline.

Especially when it comes to the economy, the Americans people have roundly rejected Joe Biden and his shadow Administration. Former President Trump represents every American that has been beaten down, attacked, and targeted by our systems of government.

Trump has destroyed the Republican field to the point of not even needing to attend the Republican debates, embarrassing weak candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and globalist Nikki Haley, aka George W. Bush in heels. Trump leads his competitors by 50+ points in most states.

The only hope that our establishment political class has of stopping Donald Trump from becoming President once again in 2024 are the bogus and illegal weaponized government attacks against him.