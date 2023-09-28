Philadelphia Woman Charged, Cries After Livestreaming Looters

A social media personality was plenty brave while livestreaming some massive looting incidents in Philadelphia, but was considerably more meek after being charged with six felonies.

Dayjia Blackwell, known as “Meatball” to her fans, livestreamed the robberies of Apple, Foot Locker, Lululemon and several other business to her Instagram stories. During the chaos, Blackwell stood by and cheered on the looters.

“Tell the police they’re either gonna lock me up tonight, or it’s gonna get lit, it’s gonna be a movie,” she said while pointing the camera at herself on her Instagram Stories account.

But Blackwell’s videos actually led police not just to her, but to the robbers.

Dayjia Blackwell was seen crying in her mugshot after taunting police in her Instagram Stories.

“Police used the social media posts of Blackwell and other alleged looters to determine their precise location amid the chaos, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.”

So Blackwell was arrested and handed eight charges, including six felonies — such as burglary, criminal trespassing, conspiracy, criminal mischief, riot with the intent to commit a felony and criminal use of a communication facility.

Blackwell’s Instagram Stories video led police to her and Philadelphia looters. (Instagram/@dayjiamainpage)



“Police also issued the influencer two misdemeanors — receiving stolen property and hazardous conditions/physically offensive,” the Post added.

Her mugshot shows tears streaming down her face. Her bail was set at $25,000.