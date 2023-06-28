Man Dies After Trying to Drink All 21 Cocktails on Menu While Vacationing in Jamaica

Bottom’s up? Well, maybe not the degree that one British man thought would be worth a try.

Instead, the man died after trying all 21 cocktails on the menu while vacationing in Jamaica, according to reports out of the U.K., via Fox News. The individual was identified as Timothy Southern, 53. He reportedly was with his family when the tragedy occurred.

Per reports, Southern met a couple of Canadian women while at a bar, then decided to undertake a 21-drink challenge to celebrate a birthday. It appears he had already had a few beers and some brandy before accepting the challenge.

Southern reportedly had 12 of the 21 drinks before deciding to return to his room at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean, where he later died.

“He was on his back choking. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for an ambulance,” a family member said, per an inquest reported by ITV, via Fox. “He was making a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position he vomited. I was shouting his name with no response.

“When the nurse arrived I (asked) had an ambulance been called, and she said ‘no.’ I thought she would take over. But that was not the case. I noticed he was starting to lose temperature. I checked his pulse and couldn’t find it.”

The nurse reportedly told the family member that Southern did not have a pulse.

“I got a full look at his face and I thought he had passed away,” the family member said. “I said, ‘Don’t just sit there looking at him, start CPR.’ She only gave him chest compressions. Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here.

“The service and treatment he received was disgusting.”

A Jamaican pathologist ruled that Southern died from “acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption,” via Fox News.