Mom Passes Desperate Note to Teller During Daughter’s Attempt to Rob Bank

A mother who allegedly drove her daughter through a bank drive-thru window and passed a note to the teller that read “Help me, call 911” has not been arrested, but her daughter has, according to police in Michigan

The incident happened in the Village of Pickney, population about 2,400.

Per investigators, the teller called 911 after receiving the note, resulting in police interviewing both the mother and daughter, who was a passenger in the vehicle. The daughter, 35, was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and other crimes.

While details are sketchy, it is believed the alleged robbery attempt began at the mother’s home.

“Without the help of an astute bank staff, this incident could have ended much worse,” Pickney police said in a Facebook post. “Chief (Jeffrey) Garrison stated that we cannot allow abuse of our senior citizens, especially by family members.”

Police have have not commented further, as the investigation is said to be ongoing. The suspect is being held on $250,000 bond.

Pickney is located about 60 miles west of Detroit. What exactly happened here? Why do we know so little about what occurred?

As more information is revealed about this case, we will surely update our audience. What a strange occurrence!