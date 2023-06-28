Madonna Rushed to Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive In Hotel

Madonna was discovered unresponsive and had to be swiftly taken to a hospital in the heart of New York City.

Initial Details

The singer, 64, underwent intubation for at least one night before finally having the tube removed. Thankfully, she is now fully alert and on the road to recovery. It’s heartwarming to know that her daughter, Lourdes Leon, stood by her side throughout this challenging ordeal.

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared on Instagram Wednesday that his client had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.”

A source close to the situation states that the singer is “out of the ICU” and that “She is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

This year, Madonna made an exciting announcement about her upcoming “Celebration”tour. She planned to embark on a global trek, consisting of 84 shows, to celebrate her 40th anniversary in the music industry. The tour was supposed to start on July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. However, a recent Instagram post by Oseary revealed that the tour has been postponed due to a health scare.

Additional Statements

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he continued.

Madonna was all set for her highly anticipated tour to hit Europe on Oct. 14, and then head back to North America on Dec. 13, keeping the momentum going until Jan. 30, 2024. Fans couldn’t wait to experience her iconic hits, spanning from her self-titled debut in 1983 all the way to her latest masterpiece, “Madame X.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she told Page Six in January.